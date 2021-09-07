Chatham man wins $100K in lotto

Daily News staff
Peter Wortner
Peter Wortner Photo by Contributed

Paying an extra $1 for Encore paid off for Peter Wortner of Chatham.

He won $100,000 by matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the June 22 Lotto Max draw, stated an OLG media release on Tuesday.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Queen Street in Chatham.

