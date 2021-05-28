





Share this Story: Chatham man hiding in dumpster arrested for second time in a day

Chatham man hiding in dumpster arrested for second time in a day A Chatham man was arrested for the second time in 12 hours when Chatham-Kent police found him hiding in a dumpster after a break-in early Friday morning.

Article content A Chatham man was arrested for the second time in 12 hours when Chatham-Kent police found him hiding in a dumpster after a break-in early Friday morning. The tale began at 9 a.m. Thursday when police went to Vertec Contractors on National Road in Chatham. Copper had been removed from a scissor lift, resulting in damage estimated at $5,000. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Chatham man hiding in dumpster arrested for second time in a day Back to video Police used video surveillance to identify a suspect and arrested a 22-year-old man just after 4 p.m. He was charged with mischief with a value less than $5,000 and theft with a value less than $5,000. He was released with several conditions and a July 14 court date. Around 3:30 a.m. Friday, police went to a break-in at Maple City Mini Storage on Queens Line. As officers investigated, an alarm was reported at the Esso gas station on Bloomfield Road. They went to the gas station and confirmed a break-in took place. They were also told a suspicious person was seen near a Bloomfield Road hotel.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Police dog Helix tracked a suspect to a nearby dumpster. He was charged with two counts of breaking and entering, being in possession of property obtained by a crime with a value less than $5,000 and breaching his curfew. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing. Impaired driving Police received a report of an erratic driver in the area of Base Line near Wallaceburg on Thursday afternoon and quickly found the suspect vehicle – a truck – in the driveway of a Fraser Street home. Police spoke to the man and believed he’d been driving while under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and taken to headquarters for breath tests. The 62-year-old from Wallaceburg was charged with having a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit. He was released with a June 15 court date. The man may have forced another vehicle off the road, police said. Anyone with information can contact Const. Josh Flikweert at joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092. Pair charged A 36-year-old Chatham man was charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend at a Chatham home Thursday night. The 35-year-old Chatham woman was charged with facilitating a breach. Police alleged she went to the man’s home despite knowing he was on conditions to not communicate with her. Each was released with a June 18 court date. Fail to remain at collision Police are looking for the driver who failed to remain at the scene of a collision around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of McNaughton Avenue East and Victoria Avenue in Chatham.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content A grey Dodge Caravan was hit by a dark grey pickup truck that left the scene. The truck was last seen travelling south on Victoria Avenue towards Grand Avenue. The truck should have damage to the front passenger side. Anyone with information on the driver or truck can contact Const. Danica Quenneville at danicaq@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87312. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward. Failing to comply A 60-year-old Dover Township man was charged Thursday with 11 counts of failing to comply with his release conditions. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing. Police alleged he’d been communicating with a Chatham woman in April and May via email and phone calls despite being on conditions not to. Motor-vehicle collisions A 62-year-old Howard Township man was charged with making an unsafe lane change after a two-vehicle collision Thursday morning on New Scotland Line near Hill Road. No one was injured. Damage was estimated at $8,000. A 23-year-old Chatham man was charged with careless driving after a three-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon on Queens Line between Jeannettes Creek Road and Sinclair Road. Minor injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $25,000. Mischief in Chatham A window was smashed at the Coca-Cola bottling plan on Park Avenue East in Chatham around 6 a.m. Thursday. Police do not believe anyone entered the building or stole anything. Damage is estimated at $2,000.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Anyone with information can contact Const. Ken Muir at kenmu@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87002. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward. Theft from vehicle A set of golf clubs, two pairs of golf shoes, a GPS system, a ball hitch and tie-down straps were stolen from a vehicle parked in the carpool lot on Merlin Road near Queens Line between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. Thursday. The items are valued at $2,500. About $1,000 damage was done to two windows. Anyone with information can contact Const. Steven White at stevenwh@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87363. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward. Property found in Tilbury Police recovered a laser rangefinder and tripod near Stewart Park in Tilbury on Thursday night. They’d like to return the property to the owner. Anyone with information can contact Const. Adam VanKesteren at adamv@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87188.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Chatham