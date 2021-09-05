A 36-year-old Chatham man is facing an impaired driving charge after crashing into a police cruiser and later registering a blood-alcohol level far exceeding the legal limit.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Chatham-Kent police said an officer conducted a routine traffic stop early Saturday morning in Chatham.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Chatham man facing impaired driving charge after crashing into police cruiser Back to video

While stopped with the emergency lights on, another driver turned onto the road where the vehicle was pulled over and crashed into the police cruiser causing minimal damage, police said.

The accused was arrested for impaired driving and taken to police headquarters to provide a breath sample that registered 4.5 times the legal limit, police said.

The man was charged with impaired and released with a future court date when sober, police said.

RIDE checks

Chatham-Kent police conducted RIDE checks on 175 vehicles around the municipality on Friday.

Police said two Provincial Offence Notices were administered, but none of the drivers stopped were found to be impaired.