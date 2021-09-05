Chatham man facing impaired driving charge after crashing into police cruiser
A 36-year-old Chatham man is facing an impaired driving charge after crashing into a police cruiser and later registering a blood-alcohol level far exceeding the legal limit.
Chatham-Kent police said an officer conducted a routine traffic stop early Saturday morning in Chatham.
Chatham man facing impaired driving charge after crashing into police cruiser Back to video
While stopped with the emergency lights on, another driver turned onto the road where the vehicle was pulled over and crashed into the police cruiser causing minimal damage, police said.
The accused was arrested for impaired driving and taken to police headquarters to provide a breath sample that registered 4.5 times the legal limit, police said.
The man was charged with impaired and released with a future court date when sober, police said.
RIDE checks
Chatham-Kent police conducted RIDE checks on 175 vehicles around the municipality on Friday.
Police said two Provincial Offence Notices were administered, but none of the drivers stopped were found to be impaired.