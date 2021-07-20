Chatham man dies after falling from elevated platform at work

A 44-year-old Chatham man died after falling from a ladder at his workplace Monday afternoon on Centre Street in Chatham.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating the death of a 44-year-old Chatham man who fell from an elevated platform on the job Monday afternoon on Centre Street.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries in the fall, Chatham-Kent police said. He was taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s Chatham hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was employed by Curran Expert Removal and Excavating Ltd. The incident took place at Mylen Custom Kitchens, which has an office at 97 Centre St. next to its Park Street showroom in Chatham.

Police responded to the incident just after 4 p.m.

Police initially reported the man fell from a ladder, but the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development reported he fell from an elevated platform.

The ministry took over the investigation after being notified about the incident Monday after hours. Three inspectors have been assigned to the case.

One requirement has been issued to Mylen Custom Kitchens, said Labour Ministry spokesperson Shilpa Kotecha.

“Details of the investigation cannot be provided as the investigation is ongoing,” Kotecha said.

A Mylen company official declined to comment Tuesday to the Daily News. A message left with Curran Expert Removal was not immediately returned.