Chatham man charged with uttering threats

A 22-year-old Chatham man allegedly sent threatening text messages before almost hitting their recipient with his car Monday night, Chatham-Kent police said.

The man sent the messages to the male recipient and then drove to his home, police said.

The victim was outside when the man allegedly drove over the curb and sidewalk, narrowly missing him, police said.

The victim ran into his home as the man honked his horn and texted him to come back out and fight, police said.

As the victim left his home, an argument began. The man who’d sent the texts now had a hunting knife, police alleged.

Police arrived before the incident turned into a physical altercation.

The man was charged with uttering threats, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Pair arrested

A man and woman were arrested after police went to a domestic disturbance Monday morning at a Chatham home.

The man was bound by conditions to not communicate with the woman or go to her address.

The 52-year-old Chatham man was charged with two counts of failing to comply with his release conditions. He was remanded into custody until Tuesday.

The 39-year-old Chatham woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court. She was released with a March 30 court date.