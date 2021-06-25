Chatham man charged with sexual assault

A 40-year-old Chatham man was charged Thursday after turning himself in at Chatham-Kent police headquarters in connection with a reported sexual assault.

On June 16, a 16-year-old girl was sitting under the Keil Street bridge in Chatham waiting for a friend when an unknown man stopped to talk with her, police said.

The man sat down, touched the girl’s thigh and grabbed her wrist in an attempt to pull her closer to him, police said. The man fled when the girl’s friend arrived.

The man who turned himself in was charged with assault and sexual assault. He was released with an Aug. 6 court date.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and there’s no threat to public safety.

Life-threatening injuries

A 31-year-old Wallaceburg man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on John Park Line in Tupperville.

The man was driving east around 5:30 a.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle, police said. He was taken to the Wallaceburg hospital and then transferred to London via an Ornge air ambulance.

The traffic management unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Dan Carroll at dancar@chatham-kent.ca or 519-352-1092.

Industrial accident

A 36-year-old man sustained an injury from a nail gun in an industrial accident at a Chatham home under construction Thursday afternoon, police said.

He was taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s Chatham hospital for medical attention.

The Ministry of Labour has taken over the investigation.