An 18-year-old Chatham man faces weapon-related charges after he allegedly threatened three people Thursday night at a Chatham park.

Article content

An 18-year-old Chatham man faces weapon-related charges after he allegedly threatened three people Thursday night at a Chatham park.

The man approached two teenage boys he knows around 8 p.m. at the park near Duke Street and Park Street, Chatham-Kent police said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Chatham man charged with possessing weapon, making threats Back to video

He reportedly had a knife when he threatened the brothers and another family member, police said.

Officers found and arrested him a short time later.

He was charged with being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of failing to comply with his release conditions and three counts of uttering threats. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Domestic-related offences

A 37-year-old Chatham faces several charges after allegedly taking a dog as part of a domestic dispute.

The man went to a woman’s home and entered without permission Thursday afternoon despite being on conditions to not communicate with her or go to her residence, police said.