Chatham man charged with drug possession, breaking curfew

A 36-year-old Chatham man allegedly caught breaking his curfew has been charged with drug possession.

Chatham-Kent police investigated a report of a suspicious man in the backyard of a King Street West home at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found him and learned he had a curfew from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

He had suspected methamphetamine as well, police alleged.

He was also charged with failing to comply with his release conditions. He was released with a Sept. 23 court date.

Traffic Act offences

A police officer with the traffic unit stopped a motorcyclist for driving on the sidewalk along Wallace Street in Wallaceburg on Monday afternoon.

The man didn’t have a proper licence and the plate was not authorized for the vehicle, police said.

The 37-year-old Wallaceburg man was charged with several Highway Traffic Act offences.

Two-vehicle collision

Both drivers were charged after a two-vehicle collision Monday afternoon on Adelaide Street South between King and Wellington streets in Chatham.

One driver was charged with disobeying a stop sign. The other was charged with driving while under suspension.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. No one was injured. Damage was estimated at $20,000.

Theft from construction site

A yellow Stone Champion mortar mixed valued at $5,000 was stolen from a construction site on Evening Trail in Chatham between 5 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Jason Blackburn at jasonb@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87366. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.