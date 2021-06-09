Chatham man charged with choking, assault with a weapon

A man was taken to hospital with minor injuries after allegedly being choked and hit over the head with a bottle Tuesday night in Chatham.

A man was taken to hospital with minor injuries after allegedly being choked and hit over the head with a bottle Tuesday night in Chatham.

A 22-year-old Chatham man is facing several charges in connection with the incident at an apartment building on Grand Avenue West.

He was charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm (choking) and breach of undertaking for consuming alcohol. He was released with a July 13 court date.

He was also wanted on an outstanding warrant by London police in relation to an assault, assault causing bodily harm and breach of undertaking incident.

Chatham-Kent police arrested the man on the warrant and released him into London police’s custody.

Woman on wanted list

A 22-year-old London woman wanted for forcible confinement and aggravated assault turned herself in at Chatham-Kent police headquarters Tuesday morning.

She was charged and held in custody pending a bail hearing.