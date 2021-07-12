Chatham man charged with assaulting neighbours

A 45-year-old Chatham man assaulted two of his neighbours Sunday afternoon on Fifth Street, say Chatham-Kent police.

A 45-year-old Chatham man allegedly assaulted two of his neighbours Sunday afternoon on Fifth Street, Chatham-Kent police said.

He was charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

He was released with an Aug. 10 court date.

Police investigate mischief

An unknown suspect threw a brick through the window of a Sandys Street South home in Chatham at approximately 5 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Alena Fiala at alenaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87348. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Warrants executed

A 27-year-old Chatham woman with outstanding warrants for failing to attend court was arrested Sunday morning when police responded to a disturbance complaint. She was released with an Aug. 10 court date.

A 44-year-old Wallaceburg woman with an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court was arrested Sunday afternoon when police responded to a call for service in Wallaceburg. She was released with an Aug. 3 court date.

A 26-year-old Ridgetown man with an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court was arrested Sunday afternoon when police responded to a family dispute in Ridgetown. He was released with an Aug. 20 court date.