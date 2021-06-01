Chatham man charged with assault after road rage incident

A 27-year-old Chatham man faces an assault charge after a road rage incident on Indian Creek Road East near Queen Street on Monday night.

Daily News staff
Jun 01, 2021
A 27-year-old Chatham man faces an assault charge after a reported road rage incident on Indian Creek Road East near Queen Street in Chatham around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

He allegedly struck another man with an ice scraper, Chatham-Kent police said. The victim sustained minor injuries.

The man was charged with assault with a weapon and released with a June 23 court date.

Breaching curfew

A 32-year-old Chatham man is charged with drug possession after being stopped by police while riding a bicycle late Monday night on King Street East in Chatham.

He was initially stopped for a Highway Traffic Act offence, but police said he was also bound by a curfew and had suspected methamphetamine.

He was also charged with failing to comply with his release conditions and released with a July 8 court date.

ATV stolen

A blue 2004 Yamaha Bruin 350 ATV worth an estimated $1,500 was stolen from a property on Talbot Trail in Howard Township late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Steve Donald at stevend@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #4980. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Break and enter

A purse and wallet were stolen from an unlocked residence on Faircourt Avenue in Chatham on Monday between 1:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Dave Miller at davidm@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87231. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Tools stolen

A Mastercraft cordless drill set, Bosch cordless drill set,  Stihl chainsaw, Echo chainsaw and Bosch leaf blower were stolen from an unlocked garage on Eighth Line in Raleigh Township around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Lynette Hodder at lynetteh@chatham-kent.ca or 519-682-1411. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

