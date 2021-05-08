Chatham man charged in connection to drugs, weapons seized by C-K police
A 31-year-old Chatham man is facing several charges after drugs, a firearm with silencer, a taser and a set of brass knuckles were seized by Chatham-Kent police from a residence.
Members of the intelligence section executed a controlled drugs and substances search warrant at a Chatham home on Friday afternoon, police said.
Chatham man charged in connection to drugs, weapons seized by C-K police
In addition to the weapons seized, police said the items recovered included 23.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 25 grams of MDMA, four 12 mg hydromorphone capsules, 11 oxycodone tablets, 83 grams of psilocybin and digital scales.
The accused was arrested and charged with six counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking, five weapon-related charges and nine counts of failing to comply with his undertaking, police said.
The man was taken into custody pending a bail hearing, police said.
Suspects charged in separate theft incidents
Chatham-Kent police caught up with two suspects in connection to two separate theft incidents on Friday morning in Chatham.
Police responded to a theft complaint at a St. Clair Street business where a male had left without paying for items.
The suspect was located and also found to be breaching his probation order, police said.
A 50-year-old Chatham man was arrested for theft and possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000 and failing to comply with his probation order, police said.
He was released with a court date.
Police also responded to a report of man being in the fenced-in patio area of a King Street business stealing items.
A 33-year-old man was located in the area and arrested for break and enter, and later released with a court date, police said.
Man arrested for two outstanding warrants
A 31-year-old male was arrested after Chatham-Kent police were called to a Park Avenue West residence about a possible domestic dispute Friday afternoon.
Police said through investigation, the accused was found to be wanted on two outstanding warrants.
He was arrested and taken into custody pending a bail hearing, police said.