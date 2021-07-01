Chatham man charged for attempted home break-in

A 50-year-old Chatham man was charged after an attempted break-in Wednesday evening at a Riverview Drive home in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police received reports of a man cutting the screen out of a basement window. When police arrived, a man was seen walking from the home.

Police alleged the man was trying to enter the residence, so he was charged with break and enter. He was released with a court date.

Impaired driving

A driver reportedly fled on foot from a single-vehicle collision Wednesday morning near River View Line and Dillon Road, police said.

After finding the driver, police charged a 29-year-old Chatham man with operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs.

He was released with a court date.

Warrant arrests

A 23-year-old Walpole Island man wanted for failing to attend court was arrested Wednesday on Base Line in Wallaceburg. He was held at Chatham-Kent police headquarters for a bail hearing.

A 23-year-old Wallaceburg woman wanted for failing to attend court was arrested Wednesday on Agnes Street in Wallaceburg. She was released with a court date.