Chatham man accused of threatening Chatham-Kent police officers with knife
A 37-year-old Chatham man is facing several charges after an incident allegedly involving a knife and some Chatham-Kent police officers Wednesday night.
Police responded to a Chatham home around 7:30 p.m. in response to a complaint of someone being threatened.
Police alleged the accused threatened a woman known to him over the phone.
Officers found the suspect on Queen Street riding his bicycle en route to the woman’s house, police said.
The accused allegedly had a knife and a bat and, as officers stopped him, reportedly held that knife in a threatening manner at the officers, police said.
Pepper spray was used to safely arrest and take the accused into custody, police said.
While a police headquarters, the accused continued to be combative and spat on two officers, police alleged.
The man faces two counts each of assaulting police, being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats, police said.
He was placed in custody pending a bail hearing.
Failing to comply
A 47-year-old man of no fixed address was taken into custody Wednesday night in connection to disobeying a court order to not communicate with a specific Bothwell woman.
Chatham-Kent police said the accused was released from court May 13 with several conditions, including the non-communication order.
The man allegedly went to the woman’s home and began yelling at her, police said.
Officers reportedly found the accused inside the woman’s residence and arrested him, police said.
He was charged with two counts of failing to comply with his release conditions and taken into custody pending a bail hearing, police said.
Suspect flees on dirt bike
Chatham-Kent are investigating a break and enter on Shewburg Road in Howard Township after a suspect fled on a dirt bike Wednesday morning.
Police said the homeowner woke around 6:30 a.m. to find an unknown man running from his garage carrying a bag full of stolen tools.
The suspect fled on a red and white dirt bike that was hidden in close proximity to the home, police said. The vehicle was last seen travelling south on Scane Road.
The suspect dropped the stolen tools while fleeing, which were recovered and returned to the homeowner, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Kelly McCormack at kellymc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 85118.
The constable is also investigating the theft of a black 1981 Yamaha 850 Midnight Special motorcycle stolen some time over the last month from a Hall Street North residence in Blenheim.
Anonymous calls regarding either of these incidents can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).