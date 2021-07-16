Chatham library board open to moving main branch to mall

If the main branch of the Chatham-Kent Public Library was to move into the Downtown Chatham Centre, the library board wants more space.

Tanya Sharpe, CEO of the library system, put forward recommendations to the board Friday to support expanding the Chatham branch by at least 1,207 square metres (13,000 square feet0, which would give the library a minimum of 3,251 square metres (35,000 square feet).

Board members passed the recommendations unanimously.

Sharpe said additional programming space is the primary need, though accessibility rules coming into effect in 2025 will require more area for circulation because shelves will have to be lower than 1.5 metres.

“It would be a fabulous investment and it would just be such a great project to work on to create a really vibrant community space for Chatham, and Chatham-Kent because it’s the main branch,” she said.

Sharpe’s recommendations came before the board because council passed Chatham Coun. Brock McGregor’s motion asking for municipal staff to explore options for relocating services to the downtown mall.

An ownership group of mostly Chatham-Kent residents recently purchased the Downtown Chatham Centre.

April Rietdyk, the municipality’s general manager of community human services, said staff has been asked to put numbers together to present a business case. She said they wanted to come to the library board first to find out if its members wanted more space for the Chatham branch.

“Tanya and I and her team get pretty excited when we think about a community hub where municipal services, certainly a lot of them, are all in one place,” she said.