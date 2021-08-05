Chatham Lawn Bowling Club keeps on rolling through two world wars and now second pandemic

The Chatham Lawn Bowling Club has kept rolling through two world wars and now a second pandemic.

However, the latest pandemic has dropped the number of players coming out, so the club is working on attracting new members of all ages.

Now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted by the Ontario Lawn Bowling Association, up to 100 players are allowed to participate outside at the club’s pitch, which has been located in Chatham’s Tecumseh Park since 1895, president Kim Hoffman said.

Hoffman, who only took up the game four years ago, said she began five-pin bowling at a young age and continued for several years.

“So this came real easy to me,” she said. “This is a more social game, but there’s a little bit more strategy because you’ve got a team you’ve got to play against, where bowling it’s just you against the pins.”

Hoffman said people choose to play the sport casually or take it up several levels, depending on how much competition they like. She noted players can compete in local, regional, provincial and national tournaments and even the world championships, if you can qualify.

Duncan Smith, 77, a past-president of the club, unexpectedly became involved in the sport 21 years ago, shortly after retiring.

He remembered stopping one night to watch the action and, while leaning over the fence, was invited to play by former club president Mary Howe.

Being a sports-minded person, Smith said he likes an activity that provides some competition.

He quickly took to the game and ended up winning the Mixed Triples Lawn Bowling title, with playing partners Susan Martin and Brian Sims, at the 2012 Ontario 55+ Summer Games.