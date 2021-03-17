Chatham-Kent's vaccine rollout impresses Hillier

Chatham-Kent is getting noticed provincially for the success of its COVID-19 vaccination roll out.

Colby said positive feedback was also heard from provincial representatives who visited the vaccination clinic to provide support for the computer software used to register and document people being vaccinated.

Hillier told Colby to let him know if Chatham-Kent needed anything or just needed the task force to get out of the way “because we know you’re doing excellent work here and we don’t have any suggestions for you.”

In a report to the Chatham-Kent board of health Wednesday, medical officer of health Dr. David Colby relayed a conversation he had with retired general Rick Hillier, head of Ontario’s vaccine task force.

More than 14,000 local people received their first dose of vaccine as of Wednesday, giving the municipality a cumulative doses per 100 population of 9.451, the highest in the province. The next closest region is London at 8.844.

“They said they have been to vaccination centres all over Ontario, and the Chatham-Kent vaccination centre is No. 1 as far as they are concerned in terms of organization and the way it was executed.”

Noting he doesn’t take personal credit, Colby said he’s thankful for the “incredible team that put all of this together.”

“This success rates really reflects the hard, hard work of a large number of people,” he added.

He said this includes not only people from the health unit, but folks from Chatham-Kent EMS who “have been absolutely critical in our vaccination program.”

He added Chatham-Kent Health Alliance staff have also provided tremendous support.

Although most people in long-term care and high-risk retirement homes have received their second booster vaccine shot, Chatham-Kent is following the provincial directive to get as many first doses administered as possible to residents.

Colby said the province has made the “correct decision” to suspend the booster shot because “most of the power of the vaccine is with that first shot.”

The next step is working through the age-based criteria, which is seeing several people age 75 and up calling to book an appointment to be vaccinated.

“When those start to decrease in frequency, we’ll open it up to 70 and above,” Colby said.

He added there is plan to modify the existing influenza shot program for shut-ins to get them a vaccine shot.

“We’ll get the EMS people going out to people that cannot get in to our vaccination clinic and get them vaccinated.”

Colby said work continues to co-ordinate the primary-care vaccine rollout that will include pharmacies providing shots.

“Robust vaccination is the only way to bring this pandemic to its knees and that’s where we need to concentrate our efforts.”

He said the goal is to have everyone in Ontario who wants to be vaccinated receive it by July 1.

“It’s very ambitious, but it can be done,” Colby said. “And with better vaccine supplies, we can do it hopefully before that.”

