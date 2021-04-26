Chatham-Kent's homeless response line now operating 24-7

Anyone seeking immediate emergency housing in Chatham-Kent can now speak to a municipal employee 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Chatham-Kent employment and social services homeless response line at 519-354-6628 is being answered around the clock as of Monday.

Staff will work with callers to explore possible solutions and, if none exist, will work to provide emergency housing as quickly as possible.

The municipality continues to run the emergency and rapid rehousing program to provide emergency housing, as well as housing-focused supports for people in need.

Anyone seeking support with homeless prevention services, such as arrears, eviction prevention and emergency home repairs, can contact employment and social services at 519-351-1228 or the Salvation Army at 519-354-1430.

At least 60 individuals and families are supported in emergency housing in Chatham-Kent on any given night, according to the municipality’s statistics.

Since April 2020, 373 unique individuals accessed emergency housing. Twenty-three family units, with 43 children, accessed emergency housing.

CK CARES (Chatham-Kent Co-ordinated Assessment, Referral and Evaluation Services) partners have helped 255 unique individuals secure long-term housing over the last year. Of these, 89 individuals and 21 families received long-term housing directly from the emergency and rapid rehousing program.