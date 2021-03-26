





Share this Story: Chatham-Kent to get $6.2M 'bonus' for infrastructure thanks to feds doubling gas tax revenue

Chatham-Kent to get $6.2M 'bonus' for infrastructure thanks to feds doubling gas tax revenue News the federal gas tax revenue that flows to Canadian municipalities will double this year could not have come at a better time for Chatham-Kent.

Article content News the federal gas tax revenue that flows to Canadian municipalities will double this year could not have come at a better time for Chatham-Kent. The one-time investment of $2.2 billion by the federal government means the municipality’s portion will jump to $12.4 million from $6.2 million. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Chatham-Kent to get $6.2M 'bonus' for infrastructure thanks to feds doubling gas tax revenue Back to video The extra money will be “extremely welcome,” said Thomas Kelly, Chatham-Kent’s general manager of infrastructure and engineering. He noted the funding increase comes just days after council approved $27 million for bridge projects, including $14 million for a major overhaul of the Third Street Bridge in Chatham and another $13 million for 19 other bridges across the municipality. Kelly said the $6.2 million in regular federal gas tax money was already earmarked to help cover the cost of the Third Street Bridge project. “That’s wonderful news when we can go out and invest in some more assets,” said Mayor Darrin Canniff. “It’s definitely a bonus.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content He said council and staff will collectively need to look at how best to spend the extra money. Tens of millions of dollars is poured into roads, bridges and other infrastructure annually across Chatham-Kent, but Kelly said it only covers about half of what is needed to be spent to maintain existing assets. “We have more infrastructure than we do funding,” he said. “We are continually challenged to prioritize every single year what those investments will be.” A massive infrastructure building boom in the 1960s and early 1970s is also creating an added challenge for Chatham-Kent as those assets age, Kelly said. “Over 50 per cent of our bridges were built during that time so, as you can imagine, a lot of them are starting to come due (for upgrades) right now,” he said. Efforts have been made to try to stretch this work out as much as possible, but Chatham-Kent will be doing major work on about 30 bridges a year, Kelly said. “We just have a lot of infrastructure replacement requirements, especially in the next five years.” While municipalities have officially received word about the extra gas tax funds, Kelly said details on when the money will arrive is still to come. The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario praised the federal government for providing much-needed relief for cities and the construction industry impacted by COVID-19, but also noted the money needs to flow as soon as possible. “It is critical that the proposed funding be swiftly approved by the Parliament of Canada to prevent municipalities across Ontario from being forced to use money from their capital budgets to pay for higher operating expenses caused by the pandemic,” alliance executive director Nadia Todorova said in a media release. Compared to provincial gas tax funding, which comes with a stipulation it be spend on transportation-related projects, the federal money can be used for “many strategic investments,” Kelly said. eshreve@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Chatham