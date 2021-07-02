Given the proposed relocation of beds at a Tilbury nursing home, Chatham-Kent councillors approved a motion to continue to lobby for rural long-term care spaces in the municipality.

Given the proposed relocation of beds at a Tilbury nursing home, Chatham-Kent councillors approved a motion to continue to lobby for rural long-term care spaces in the municipality.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

West Kent Coun. Melissa Harrigan entered the successful motion asking that staff work with the Ministry of Long-Term Care, the current owner of Tilbury Manor, prospective buyers or redevelopers, and any other parties to ensure readiness in the event the ministry announces new bed allocations and requests for proposals.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Chatham-Kent to continue to lobby for rural long-term care beds Back to video

There is currently a proposal from Arch Long Term Care to relocate Tilbury Manor, located on 16 Fort St., to 1628 Essex County Rd. 22 in Belle River, approximately 25 minutes away.

The redevelopment would add the home’s 75 beds to an additional 85 beds allocated by the ministry to create a new 160-bed long-term care home, known as Arch Long Term Care Lakeshore.

Harrigan said her motion directs municipal staff to be “prepared for the loss of that long-term care home and to think about what we could potentially do in attracting other partners to the table to ensure that our seniors have good care.”

Last month, South Kent Coun. Clare Latimer entered a motion asking that staff work with Chatham-Kent––Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls to keep the beds in the municipality and attend a teleconference public meeting this past June 21.

According to a staff report presented to council this past week, the municipality met with Arch Capital Management Corp. The company anticipated that construction would begin at the new location in the summer of 2022, with occupancy not occurring until mid-2024.

“The company and their site team agreed that expansion at the current Tilbury site was not possible,” the report stated. “The Tilbury team will begin working with each resident and their family approximately 12 to 18 months before occupancy.