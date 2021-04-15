Chatham-Kent real estate market saw record growth in March
The red-hot Chatham-Kent residential real estate market continued to grow at a record pace in March in both sales and price.
The 175 units sold through MLS system of the Chatham-Kent Association of Realtors in March was 75 per cent higher than March 2020 and the highest level for many month, according to the latest statistics.
The 389 units sold over the first three months of 2021 is also up 37.5 per cent from the same period last year.
The average price of homes sold last month reached yet another record high of $419,577, up 56.2 per cent from March 2020, stated an association media release.
The more comprehensive year-to-date average price was $395,587, a 46.5 per cent jump from the first three months of 2020.
The dollar value of all home sales in March 2021 was $73.4 million, more than double the levels from a year earlier and surging 173.4 per cent from the same month in 2020.
This was a new record for the month of March and was also the largest dollar value of homes sold for any month in history, according to the real estate association.
“March was another record-breaking month for our association,” president Laura Tourangeau said in the media release. “We also saw an uptick in the number of resale properties newly listed in March, which helped to shore up inventory.
“An early spring coupled with a depleted overall inventory continues to put upward pressure on prices.”
The 194 new listings last month was an 83 per cent increase from March 2020. It was also the largest number of new listings added in the month of March in more than five years, according to the association.
Active residential listings numbered 83 units on the market at the end of March, a substantial decline of nearly 49 per cent from the end of March 2020. Active listings haven’t been this low in the month of March in more than three decades.
The real estate association reminded consumers the average sale price relies solely on the combined homes sold across Chatham-Kent for one specific month only.
“This is not an indication of all types of properties, and you should consult a local realtor for more information regarding the value of properties in your specific community within Chatham-Kent,” stated the release.