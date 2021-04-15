Chatham-Kent real estate market saw record growth in March

The red-hot Chatham-Kent residential real estate market continued to grow at a record pace in March in both sales and price.

The red-hot Chatham-Kent residential real estate market continued to grow at a record pace in March in both sales and price.

The 175 units sold through MLS system of the Chatham-Kent Association of Realtors in March was 75 per cent higher than March 2020 and the highest level for many month, according to the latest statistics.

The 389 units sold over the first three months of 2021 is also up 37.5 per cent from the same period last year.

The average price of homes sold last month reached yet another record high of $419,577, up 56.2 per cent from March 2020, stated an association media release.

The more comprehensive year-to-date average price was $395,587, a 46.5 per cent jump from the first three months of 2020.

The dollar value of all home sales in March 2021 was $73.4 million, more than double the levels from a year earlier and surging 173.4 per cent from the same month in 2020.

This was a new record for the month of March and was also the largest dollar value of homes sold for any month in history, according to the real estate association.