Chatham-Kent police seize cocaine, meth worth $13,700
Chatham-Kent police arrested one man and seized approximately $13,700 worth of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine during drug busts at Wallaceburg residences Wednesday afternoon.
Members of the intelligence section also seized digital scales, a cellphone, packaging material, and large amounts of Canadian and American currency while executing two Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrants.
A 44-year-old Wallaceburg man was charged with two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking. He was released with a Sept. 2 court date.