Chatham-Kent police arrested one man and seized approximately $13,700 worth of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine during drug busts at Wallaceburg residences Wednesday afternoon.

Article content

Chatham-Kent police arrested one man and seized approximately $13,700 worth of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine during drug busts at Wallaceburg residences Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the intelligence section also seized digital scales, a cellphone, packaging material, and large amounts of Canadian and American currency while executing two Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrants.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Chatham-Kent police seize cocaine, meth worth $13,700 Back to video

A 44-year-old Wallaceburg man was charged with two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking. He was released with a Sept. 2 court date.