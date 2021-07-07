Chatham-Kent police seek help in assault investigation
Chatham-Kent police are looking for two men who allegedly assaulted a cyclist and tried to steal his bicycle Tuesday night in Chatham.
The two men in a black vehicle approached the victim while he was riding his bike in the area of Wonderwoods Park around 9:30 p.m., police said.
Chatham-Kent police seek help in assault investigation Back to video
The victim didn’t engage with the men and kept riding. The men followed and reportedly cut him off on Queen Street, where a physical altercation began as they tried to steal the bike, police alleged.
The victim refused to give up his bike and the men fled on Park Avenue.
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects and their vehicle.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Kyle Wright at kylew@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87310. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Tree stolen from park
A six-foot dogwood tree was stolen from Veterans Tribute Garden Park on Thames Street in Chatham between 6 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.
The tree was planted a few years ago and is valued at $150.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Will Sharrow at willsh@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 84996. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Fraud warning
Police responded to fraud complaints from two floral shops in Chatham-Kent on Tuesday.
In both cases, the suspect ordered a bouquet of flowers and asked the business owner to add iTunes gift cards to the bouquet.
The suspect then asked the owners to text him photos of the gift cards once they were bought. The owners did so before realizing the suspect had provided a stolen credit card.
Police remind business owners and employees to be cautious dealing with phone orders. Be sure the caller is paying with a valid credit card before adding any more items to their order.
For more information about frauds and how to protect yourself, go to www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm.
Impaired driving
A 60-year-old Wallaceburg woman faces an impaired driving charge after a single-vehicle collision early Wednesday morning on Queen Street in Wallaceburg.
Police believed she was driving while under the influence of alcohol, so she was arrested and taken to police headquarters for breath tests.
She was charged with having a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit. She was released with an Aug. 20 court date.
Drug possession
A 36-year-old Wallaceburg man was charged with two counts of drug possession Tuesday after police allegedly found him with suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl.
He was walking in the area of Elgin Street and Nelson Street in Wallaceburg just after 8 a.m. when an officer stopped him. The man was under conditions to stay in his home at all times, except for medical emergencies, police said.
The man was also charged with failing to comply with his release conditions. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing and remanded until Thursday.
Failure to comply
A 44-year-old Chatham woman was arrested after allegedly yelling at her neighbour while making threatening gestures Tuesday morning, police said.
She was under conditions to not communicate with her neighbour, so police charged her with failing to comply with her release conditions.
She was held in custody pending a bail hearing and remanded until Wednesday.