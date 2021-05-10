Chatham-Kent police praise community partnerships during Police Week
The Chatham-Kent Police Service is marking National Police Week by honouring its front-line officers, 911 communicators, civilian staff and all members of its service.
The week’s theme – “Working Together to Keep Our Communities Safe” – focuses on the partnerships that police services develop to protect citizens.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, our police officers have literally been putting their lives on the line in serving our community,” police Chief Gary Conn said in a statement. “This week, we encourage community members to say ‘thank you’ to our hard-working officers and police personnel.”
On Monday, the police service put a spotlight on its partnership with Chatham-Kent employment and social services, which is now using a van to reach out to clients and connect with community partners.
“Homelessness is rarely a choice. Housing is essential and it affects all aspects of a person’s life. Without it, their stabilization is lost and their focus changes to surviving one day to the next,” emergency housing supervisor Tara Lauzon said in a statement, “The Chatham-Kent emergency and rapid rehousing program is about meeting people where they are at, to find the best solutions to obtain permanent housing for everyone.”
The homeless response line at 519-354-6628 is now answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“This is great news,” Sgt. Doug Cowell of the community mobilization unit said in a statement. “We’ve seen how the pandemic has affected a vulnerable population and (police) are empathic towards those experiencing homelessness.
“Our goal is to assist (emergency and social services) to ensure everyone has access to temporary housing and appropriate resources. By doing so, we hope to decrease police interactions and increase their stability in the community.”
Failing to comply
A man allegedly ran through several backyards and jumped over fences to get away from Chatham-Kent police Sunday morning in Chatham.
Police were investigating a report of a suspicious man in the area of Wellington Street East and Adelaide Street.
Officers caught a suspect on Park Street and learned he was under conditions to remain in his home at all times unless in the presence of his surety.
The 24-year-old Chatham man was charged with failing to comply with his release conditions. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing and remanded until Monday.
Bicycle stolen
Police arrested a man who allegedly stole a bicycle from a Balmoral Road residence Sunday in Chatham.
The 26-year-old of no fixed address was charged with theft with a value less than $5,000 and being in possession of property obtained by a crime with a value less than $5,000.
He was released with a June 8 court date.