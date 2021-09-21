Chatham-Kent police officer pleads guilty to seven counts of discreditable conduct, will contest two other counts

A Chatham-Kent police officer has pleaded guilty to seven of nine counts of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act but will be challenging the other two charges.

Suspended from duty since related criminal charges were laid on Dec. 14, 2018, Const. Andrew Jaconelli, 49, entered guilty pleas to the seven counts of discreditable conduct early during Monday’s virtual disciplinary hearing at Chatham-Kent police headquarters. These charges stem from incidents that happened during a November 2017 Christmas party at a co-worker’s home that was attended by Chatham-Kent police officers, along with family and friends.

According to an agreed statement of facts read by prosecutor Ian Johnstone, the officer was seen consuming red wine during the party and was “described by all as intoxicated or drunk throughout the evening.”

The first two counts of discreditable conduct involve sexually assaulting a civilian employee of the service.

The victim, who cannot be identified due to a court-ordered publication ban, was standing in the garage of the home when, “according to a variety of people,” Jaconelli walked up behind her and bumped her shoulder while intentionally grabbing her buttocks area, Johnstone said.

This startled the woman, and was witnessed by a police officer and another civilian, he added.

Johnstone said the victim’s reaction “was generally described as shocked and offended.”

Jaconelli later pleaded guilty to sexual assault on Nov. 23, 2020, which also constituted a charge of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act. The officer was granted a discharge after completing six months of probation.