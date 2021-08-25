Chatham-Kent police deal with two separate domestic violence incidents

Chatham-Kent police were called to two separate domestic violence incidents on Tuesday.

A 55-year-old Tilbury man is facing charges after police responded to a disturbance at a Tilbury home in the morning.

Police said a suspect allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and held it in a threatening manner during an argument with his common-law wife and another man in the home.

The accused was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and two counts of being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, police said.

He was taken into custody to await a bail hearing.

Later that evening, police were called to a disturbance at an apartment in Chatham involving a 44-year-old Chatham man.

Police alleged the man assaulted his ex-girlfriend and threw a cellphone at her.

The accused was arrested and charged with assault and assault with a weapon, police said.

He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for criminal harassment and assault, police added.

The accused was taken into custody pending a bail hearing.

Man charged in ongoing noise complaint issue

A 28-year-old Chatham man was arrested Tuesday night for an ongoing noise complaint issue on Partridge Crescent in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police said officers have responded to nine complaints since June regarding the accused allegedly playing music too loud, resulting in him previously being cautioned and charged under the municipal noise bylaw.

Police said he was been charged with mischief for interfering with the lawful use and enjoyment of property.