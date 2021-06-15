Chatham-Kent police charge two men with domestic-related offences
A 25-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested for domestic-related offences by Chatham-Kent police Monday afternoon.
Man charged with harassment
The man was allegedly contacting his ex-girlfriend despite being on conditions to not communicate with her.
The woman received 50 unwanted text messages and telephone calls from the man in four days, police said.
He was charged with uttering threats, criminal harassment and failing to comply with his probation order. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Assault causing bodily harm
A 42-year-old man faces assault charges after police received information last week about alleged domestic violence between a couple in Chatham.
After investigating, police said the man reportedly assaulted his common-law partner on two occasions during their relationship.
The man turned himself in at police headquarters Monday. He was charged with assault causing bodily harm and two counts of assault.
He was released with a July 30 court date.
Break-in at Value Village
A 25-year-old Chatham man was arrested Monday night in connection with a break-in last week at Value Village on Keil Drive in Chatham.
Items valued at approximately $500 were stolen.
The man was charged with break and enter and failing to comply with his release conditions. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Break-in at Bibles for Missions
Jewelry worth $100 was stolen just after midnight Tuesday from Bibles for Missions Thrift Store on Wellington Street West in Chatham.
The unknown suspect or suspects caused about $1,000 in damage forcing their way into the store.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Chris Reynolds at chrisre@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87337. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Car stolen in Chatham
A black 2016 Ford Focus with Ontario licence plates 6V2013 was stolen from a Carnation Court residence in Chatham between 10 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Andy Brown at andrewbr@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87364. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Bicycle stolen in Chatham
A Wethepeople BMX bike, with blue camouflage tires, valued at approximately $1,000 was stolen from a Blythewood Crescent garage in Chatham between 9 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Andrew Craven at andrewc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87306. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Two collisions
A 30-year-old Chatham man was charged with failing to stop for a red light after a two-vehicle collision Monday morning on St. Clair Street near Oxley Drive in Chatham. No one was injured. Damage was estimated at $25,000.
A 17-year-old from Dresden was charged with careless driving and being a G1 driver not accompanied by a qualified driver after a single-vehicle collision Monday afternoon on Lindsay Road between Eberts Line and Brock Line. Minor injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $5,000.