Chatham-Kent police charge two men with domestic-related offences

A 25-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested for domestic-related offences by Chatham-Kent police Monday afternoon.

Man charged with harassment

The man was allegedly contacting his ex-girlfriend despite being on conditions to not communicate with her.

The woman received 50 unwanted text messages and telephone calls from the man in four days, police said.

He was charged with uttering threats, criminal harassment and failing to comply with his probation order. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Assault causing bodily harm

A 42-year-old man faces assault charges after police received information last week about alleged domestic violence between a couple in Chatham.

After investigating, police said the man reportedly assaulted his common-law partner on two occasions during their relationship.

The man turned himself in at police headquarters Monday. He was charged with assault causing bodily harm and two counts of assault.