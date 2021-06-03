Chatham-Kent police charge five, seize $25K in drugs

Chatham-Kent police arrested five people and seized $25,000 worth of drugs and four firearms in a drug bust at a Bloomfield Road residence in Chatham on Wednesday night.

Chatham-Kent police arrested five people and seized $25,000 worth of drugs and four firearms in a drug bust at a Bloomfield Road home in Chatham Wednesday night.

Officers with the intelligence section and critical incident response team seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine while executing a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant. They also seized a “large quantity” of Canadian and American cash, said a news release.

A 39-year-old Chatham man and 37-year-old Chatham woman were each charged with four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, three counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking and two counts of failing to comply with their release conditions. Each was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

A 35-year-old Chatham woman was charged with 10 counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited, four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, three counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking and failing to comply with her release conditions. She was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

A 34-year-old Mississauga man and 39-year-old Brampton man were each charged with four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and three counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking. Each was released with a July 15 court date.