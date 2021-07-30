Chatham-Kent police catch up to several people wanted for various offences

Five men and one woman wanted for various offences have been arrested after Chatham-Kent police recently caught up to them.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a suspicious man in the backyard of a home on Lafontaine Street in Wallaceburg.

A 34-year-old Wallaceburg man was found hiding under a porch, police said.

He was wanted for failing to attend court, fraud, uttering a forged document, being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000, breaking and entering, mischief and failing to comply with his release conditions.

Just before 2 a.m. Friday, police located a 27-year-old Chatham woman walking in downtown Chatham who was wanted for drug possession and failing to attend court.

A 28-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested after police responded to a report of a suspicious man near a business on Grand Avenue West in Chatham around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

After officers located the man, police learned he was wanted for failing to comply with his release conditions.

He was released with an Aug. 27 court date.

A 26-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested after being located by police around 7 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot on Keil Drive.

Police said the man was wanted for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, committing an indecent act, theft and being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000, and failing to attend court.

Thursday afternoon, police located a 25-year-old Chatham man on St. Clair Street in Chatham who was wanted for domestic-related offences.

While being searched during the arrest, he had suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl, police said.