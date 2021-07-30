Chatham-Kent police catch up to several people wanted for various offences
Five men and one woman wanted for various offences have been arrested after Chatham-Kent police recently caught up to them.
Article content
Five men and one woman wanted for various offences have been arrested after Chatham-Kent police recently caught up to them.
Advertisement
Article content
Just before 2:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a suspicious man in the backyard of a home on Lafontaine Street in Wallaceburg.
Chatham-Kent police catch up to several people wanted for various offences Back to video
A 34-year-old Wallaceburg man was found hiding under a porch, police said.
He was wanted for failing to attend court, fraud, uttering a forged document, being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000, breaking and entering, mischief and failing to comply with his release conditions.
Just before 2 a.m. Friday, police located a 27-year-old Chatham woman walking in downtown Chatham who was wanted for drug possession and failing to attend court.
A 28-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested after police responded to a report of a suspicious man near a business on Grand Avenue West in Chatham around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
After officers located the man, police learned he was wanted for failing to comply with his release conditions.
He was released with an Aug. 27 court date.
A 26-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested after being located by police around 7 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot on Keil Drive.
Police said the man was wanted for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, committing an indecent act, theft and being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000, and failing to attend court.
Thursday afternoon, police located a 25-year-old Chatham man on St. Clair Street in Chatham who was wanted for domestic-related offences.
While being searched during the arrest, he had suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl, police said.
Advertisement
Article content
He was additionally charged with two counts of drug possession and released with a Sept. 8 court date.
A 24-year-old man, of no fixed address, wanted for failing to attend for his fingerprints, theft and being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000, and breach of probation, was located Thursday morning in Windsor.
Police said he was arrested, taken to Chatham-Kent and later released with an Aug. 18 court date.
Police out in full force during holiday weekend
Chatham-Kent police remind the public that officers will be out in full force during the civic holiday weekend.
“High-risk behaviours endanger all road users, so please put your phone down, watch your speed, wear your seat-belt and don’t drive while impaired by alcohol or drugs,” police said.
“Let’s ensure we all do our part in making this a fun and safe holiday weekend for everyone.”