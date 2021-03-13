Chatham-Kent police arrest three while executing warrants

Article content

Chatham-Kent police arrested three people while executing warrants Friday.

A 34-year-old Wallaceburg man wanted for multiple offences, including operation of a vehicle while prohibited, dangerous operation and flight from a peace officer, was arrested in Chatham. He was released with an April 9 court date.

A 28-year-old Chatham man wanted for failing to attend court was arrested in Chatham. He was released with an April 6 court date.

A 38-year-old Wallaceburg man wanted on three outstanding warrants was arrested in Wallaceburg after a traffic stop for which he also was charged with Highway Traffic Act offences. He was released with an April 13 court date.

Make the right call

Chatham-Kent police remind citizens that 911 calls are for life-threatening emergencies and crimes in progress.

For non-emergency incidents, call the dispatch centre at 519-352-1234.

To speak with an officer about a general inquiry, call 519-436-6600 ext. 222.

To anonymously share information on a crime, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Callers may be eligible for a cash reward.