Chatham-Kent police officers executed a warrant Friday on a 34-year-old man in Sarnia just after he was released from a detention centre.

Article content

Chatham-Kent police officers executed a warrant Friday on a 34-year-old man in Sarnia just after he was released from a detention centre.

The charges included possession of stolen property over $5,000, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with release.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Chatham-Kent police arrest just-released man Back to video

The man was held in custody pending a future court date.

Committal warrant

A 35-year-old man with an outstanding committal warrant was spotted by Chatham-Kent police responding to a call for service early Saturday morning in Chatham.

He was arrested and taken to a detention centre.

Outstanding warrant

A 26-year-old man with an outstanding warrant was arrested Friday in Chatham.

He was released on the scene with a future court date.