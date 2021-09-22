Chatham-Kent police aims for more diversity, inclusion
In an effort to strive for more diversity and inclusion within its ranks, Chatham-Kent police will be launching a new recruitment and advancement strategy, along with a co-ordinator position, police services board members heard on Wednesday.
Chief Gary Conn said women and Black, Indigenous and people of colour (BIPOC) are historically underrepresented in the profession, and noted that Chatham-Kent is no exception.
He said the municipality, at 17 per cent, has the second-lowest proportion of female officers in the province and, with zero per cent, one of the lowest in senior officer ranks of inspector or above.
“(There is) an immediate need for action by police services and the profession as a whole,” Conn said. “There has certainly been a heightened awareness of the challenges associated to our profession in regards to systemic racism, defund police, Me Too movements — all of these are requiring immediate reform in our profession.”
The plan, which the board approved, includes the hiring of one sworn member to serve as an equity, diversity and inclusion co-ordinator at a total cost of $100,605.
Existing staff will join this individual in a project implementation team.
“It further provides an opportunity to not only increase equity, diversity and inclusion, but address and mitigate the systemic, historical, patriarchal nature of the policing profession,” Conn said.
“(We’ll be) accomplishing this through investing investing in leadership, recruitment and relationships.”
Conn said tracking these changes is a critical component of the plan to gauge its value and success.
“Measurement matters, and it does influence what people pay attention to and what they do,” he said. “As a government policing organization, (the Chatham-Kent service) is very accustomed to the monitoring and evaluation process.”
The chief said “putting an equity lens” on the police service will help it achieve its goals, noting the change shouldn’t be tackled as a series of short-term solutions since it requires a cultural shift within both policing and society itself.
Women and BIPOC officers are an asset to policing services everywhere, Conn added, while stressing that maximizing their inclusion will require time and effort.
“We have to confront the fact that our police service needs to change to better reflect the needs of Ontarians and our community, as we currently head into the third decade of the 21st century,” he said.
“First step is through acknowledgement of these issues by way of this organizational improvement plan, which validates the impact it has had on our service while further creating a pathway to enhance trust within our membership and the community we serve.”