Chatham-Kent OPP searching for missing Tecumseh man last seen in his kayak Monday morning

Chatham-Kent OPP are searching a 40-year-old Tecumseh man who was last seen Monday morning getting into his kayak at the Waterway Campground, located on the shore of Lake St. Clair near Mitchell's Bay.

Police received a report around 11:40 p.m. Monday that Matthew Somogyvary was missing.

Somogyvary is described as 6’1” tall with a medium build. He has dark brown hair, a thick beard and piercings in his left ear, police said.

He is believed to be wearing a green shirt, toque and glasses.

He is also reported to have been seen in a red kayak.

The OPP are concerned about his well-being.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Chatham-Kent OPP at 1-888-310-1122.