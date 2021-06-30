Chatham-Kent Ontario Health Team appoints Dresden-based doctor as physician co-chair
Dr. Briana Yee-Providence has been appointed to a two-year term as physician co-chair of the Chatham-Kent Ontario Health Team.
In her role, she advocate for local health-care needs, provide medical leadership and clinical oversight to develop and implement initiatives with the health team, and will ask other local doctors to provide feedback as a sort of liaison, a media release stated.
The Chatham-Kent health team comprises partners committed to co-designing a local health-care system with improved access to care that is easier to navigate for residents.
“The development of Ontario health teams has brought with it a tremendous opportunity to change the health-care system for all of those that utilize and work within it,” Yee-Providence said in the release “As a family physician, I am keenly aware of the need for change and the impact a fragmented system has on our patients and ultimately the health of our community.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this initiative and look forward to building collaborative relationships within our health-care organizations and physicians to achieve the best health and well-being together.”
Yee-Providence joined the Chatham-Kent Family Health Team in 2015 at the Dresden location, where she currently practices.
She completed her residency in Canton, Ohio, at the Northeastern University College of Medicine in Family Medicine in 2010 and is board certified by the American College of Family Physicians. Since then, she has had extensive experience working in rural settings as a family doctor, both in outpatient and inpatient settings; as a medical director for long-term care; and in a busy urgent care facility in the U.S.
Since returning home to Ontario, she has continued to practise comprehensive family medicine in both outpatient and hospital settings. She has continued to expand her experience in health-care administration as the vice-lead of the Chatham-Kent Family Health Team, as primary-care lead with Ontario Health, medical director of the COVID Assessment Centre in Chatham-Kent and, most recently, as the physician lead for the health team, stated the release.
The Chatham-Kent Ontario Health Team leadership model includes two other co-chairs – administrative co-chair, Heather Brooks, who is also executive director of the Chatham-Kent Family Health Team, and patient and family adviser co-chair Sheila Satchell, who also serves as patient and family adviser at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.