A Chatham-Kent police officer, who earlier pleaded guilty to seven counts of discreditable conduct, is contesting an allegation of sexual assault by a fellow officer.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Const. Andrew Jaconelli, 49, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two counts of discreditable conduct stemming from allegations he sexually assaulted a fellow officer, Const. Cristelle VandenEnden, while at her home on Oct. 27, 2018.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Chatham-Kent officer challenges allegation of sexual assault by fellow officer Back to video

A roughly two-hour video recording of a formal statement by Vanden Enden about the alleged sexual assault was introduced during the second day of Jaconelli’s virtual Police Services Act disciplinary hearing at police headquarters.

In the video, VandenEnden described how Jaconelli arrived at her home drunk on the night of the alleged assault. She said she tried to refuse his advances and began weeping while an alleged sexual act took place. Revealing she had previously been sexually assaulted when younger, VandenEnden described feeling “frozen” and upset by her inaction.

“I still don’t know why I didn’t do anything,” she testified in the video.

She also described struggling to get Jaconelli out the door after he allegedly exposed himself to her.

“He was drunk, so I shouldn’t have let him go, but I didn’t care,” she said.

VandenEnden revealed other aspects of her troubled life, including an opioid addiction, that made her hesitant to report the incident.

The officer, who is currently on a medical leave, is facing her own outstanding charges for drug possession and fraud.

She said she already felt like an outcast at work because of her struggle with addiction, so didn’t want to pursue criminal charges or file an internal complaint.