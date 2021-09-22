Chatham-Kent officer challenges allegation of sexual assault by fellow officer
A Chatham-Kent police officer, who earlier pleaded guilty to seven counts of discreditable conduct, is contesting an allegation of sexual assault by a fellow officer.
Const. Andrew Jaconelli, 49, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two counts of discreditable conduct stemming from allegations he sexually assaulted a fellow officer, Const. Cristelle VandenEnden, while at her home on Oct. 27, 2018.
A roughly two-hour video recording of a formal statement by Vanden Enden about the alleged sexual assault was introduced during the second day of Jaconelli’s virtual Police Services Act disciplinary hearing at police headquarters.
In the video, VandenEnden described how Jaconelli arrived at her home drunk on the night of the alleged assault. She said she tried to refuse his advances and began weeping while an alleged sexual act took place. Revealing she had previously been sexually assaulted when younger, VandenEnden described feeling “frozen” and upset by her inaction.
“I still don’t know why I didn’t do anything,” she testified in the video.
She also described struggling to get Jaconelli out the door after he allegedly exposed himself to her.
“He was drunk, so I shouldn’t have let him go, but I didn’t care,” she said.
VandenEnden revealed other aspects of her troubled life, including an opioid addiction, that made her hesitant to report the incident.
The officer, who is currently on a medical leave, is facing her own outstanding charges for drug possession and fraud.
She said she already felt like an outcast at work because of her struggle with addiction, so didn’t want to pursue criminal charges or file an internal complaint.
VandenEnden also indicated that Jaconelli was one of the few friends she believed she had at the police department. They both suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, she said.
Later in the hearing, Sgt. Cate McArthur, one of VandenEnden’s supervisors, testified that Jaconelli was “grooming” VandenEnden through this friendship.
Both McArthur and Const. Jodie Foster, the officer who was given VandenEnden’s recording, testified they believed the officer was telling the truth about what happened with Jaconelli.
Suspended from duty since related criminal charges were laid on Dec. 14, 2018, Jaconelli pleaded guilty to seven other counts of discreditable conduct during the first day of the hearing.
These charges result from a series of incidents at a November 2017 Christmas party at a co-worker’s home. According to an agreed statement of facts read by prosecutor Ian Johnstone, Jaconelli was seen drinking red wine during the party and was “described by all as intoxicated or drunk throughout the evening.”
The first two counts of discreditable conduct involved sexually assaulting a civilian employee of the service. The victim, who cannot be identified due to a court-ordered publication ban, was standing in the garage of the home when, “according to a variety of people,” Jaconelli walked up behind her and bumped her shoulder while intentionally grabbing her buttocks, Johnstone said.
This startled the woman, and was witnessed by a police officer and another civilian, the prosecutor added.
Johnstone said the victim’s reaction “was generally described as shocked and offended.”
Jaconelli later pleaded guilty to sexual assault on Nov. 23, 2020, which also constituted a charge of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act. The officer was granted a discharge after completing six months of probation.
The other four counts of discreditable conduct also involved incidents with fellow police service members at the Christmas party.
Johnstone said another civilian employee was approached by Jaconelli, who put his arm around her and held a dart to her neck. Jaconelli stopped after another police employee – who saw the encounter – yelled at him. Later, Jaconelli threw a dart “out of the blue” at a fellow officer who had arrived at the party later in the evening. As the two exchanged words, Jaconelli threw a second dart at the officer, Johnstone said. One of the darts stuck in the officer’s jacket and had to be removed.
“Words were exchanged” and Jaconelli bumped the officer into a garage door, Johnstone added.
Jaconelli complied when asked by the host to leave.
The dart-throwing incident resulted in a charge of assault with a weapon, which was included as part of the sexual assault trial. That assault charge, however, was dropped.
The hearing continues on Thursday.