Chatham-Kent looking to fill several volunteer firefighter positions

Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services is looking to hire more than a dozen new volunteer firefighters.

“We’re hiring to fill our needs,” said Assistant Chief Sean McRoberts, noting some firefighters have left through retirement while some have moved on to full-time positions.

No experience is necessary, McRoberts said, adding the municipality is diverse in its hiring.

“We’re just looking for people that want to help their communities,” he said.

McRoberts said the training division runs a “recruitment camp” that lasts eight months.

During this time, he said participants will earn their NFPA 1001 credentials through the National Fire Protection Agency.

After being hired, though, new recruits won’t be waiting months to work side by side with their fellow firefighters.

“When the recruits get hired to be on a station, we will have them running calls basically as an auxiliary firefighter,” McRoberts said.