Chatham-Kent law firm pledges to help the homeless
Daniel Whittal founded his law firm 10 years ago in the basement of his Chatham-Kent home.
To celebrate Whittal + Company Law Firm’s anniversary, he’s making a commitment to help people without a home of their own.
The firm has pledged $250,000 over the next decade to end homelessness and significantly reduce housing insecurity in Chatham-Kent.
Part of its legal fees from every completed real estate transaction will go towards this goal as part of the new “At Home” with Whittal + Company initiative.
“Chatham-Kent’s homeless population has been growing, and the recent climb in housing costs have put more people at risk,” said a message on the Whittal + Company website. “This goal is well-timed, but we can’t reach it on our own; ending homelessness will only be possible as part of a steady co-ordinated effort with others who are also passionate about this goal.”
The firm also plans to organize campaigns to raise money and awareness for organizations with proven track records of success in addressing homelessness.
“Our contribution will help to ensure that those organizations can accomplish the incredible work they set out to do, in and around our community,” the Whittal + Company message said.
One of those organizations is Indwell, an Ontario-based Christian charity that makes affordable housing communities.
“Indwell is honoured to partner with Whittal + Company Law Firm as they make this significant commitment to reduce homelessness in Chatham Kent,” Indwell executive director Jeff Neven said in a statement. “As Indwell explores how we can contribute to ending homelessness in the area, Whittal’s pledge demonstrates their leadership and vision for their community.”
Indwell is already working with several local organizations, including NeighbourLink, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent and many churches, to create 150 units across the municipality within the next five years.
Whittal + Company’s main location is in Chatham. A second location was opened two years in Ridgetown and now a third will open in downtown Wallaceburg with lawyer Jocelyn Kraayenbrink in charge.
“I am humbled by the amazing team that we’ve assembled over the years at (Whittal + Company Law Firm),” Whittal said in a statement. “When we opened our doors 10 years ago, we knew that we wanted to build something unique.
“The legal profession – especially in rural areas like (Chatham-Kent) – is facing significant challenges, and our area has long been identified as an area of concern for access to legal services as lawyers retire. So, from the very beginning, we knew that growth needed to be a part of our plan at every stage of development.”