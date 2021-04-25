Chatham-Kent law firm pledges to help the homeless

Daniel Whittal founded his law firm 10 years ago in the basement of his Chatham-Kent home.

To celebrate Whittal + Company Law Firm’s anniversary, he’s making a commitment to help people without a home of their own.

The firm has pledged $250,000 over the next decade to end homelessness and significantly reduce housing insecurity in Chatham-Kent.

Part of its legal fees from every completed real estate transaction will go towards this goal as part of the new “At Home” with Whittal + Company initiative.

“Chatham-Kent’s homeless population has been growing, and the recent climb in housing costs have put more people at risk,” said a message on the Whittal + Company website. “This goal is well-timed, but we can’t reach it on our own; ending homelessness will only be possible as part of a steady co-ordinated effort with others who are also passionate about this goal.”

The firm also plans to organize campaigns to raise money and awareness for organizations with proven track records of success in addressing homelessness.