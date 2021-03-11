Chatham-Kent is No. 1 in COVID-19 vaccine delivery

The Chatham-Kent public health unit reported Thursday morning its cumulative total was up to 11,540 doses. The region has a population of 106,317, according to Public Health Ontario.

Chatham-Kent is also No. 1 in Canada in doses administered per capita, Colby said.

“Our little community has once again hit the ball out of the park,” Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health, said Thursday during a media conference call. “It’s really important that everybody get behind this effort to get as many first doses, which is the one where you get most of the beneficial effects of the vaccine, into people as soon as possible.”

Chatham-Kent had delivered 9,451 doses per 100,000 residents as of Tuesday, according to statistician Bill Comeau. Middlesex-London was second at 8,844 while Windsor-Essex was sixth at 7,675.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Lori Marshall, the CEO and president of Chatham-Kent’s hospital group, congratulated the public health unit, area paramedics and the hospital for joining forces to run the vaccination clinic at the John D. Bradley Convention Centre in Chatham.

“There is a shared mission and with that is a commitment to deliver vaccine into the arms of the residents of Chatham-Kent,” Marshall said. “I’m just so delighted today on the anniversary of the pandemic having been declared by the World Health Organization to have such hopeful news for our community.”

A moment of silence was held at the start of the conference call to mark the one-year anniversary.

Being ranked at the top is a wonderful example of how well Chatham-Kent comes together, Mayor Darrin Canniff said. Multiple organizations are collaborating at the clinic and citizens are also co-operating to make it a success, he added.

“That is fantastic news and really shines well on our community,” Canniff said.

He urged employers to be as flexible as possible when employees need time off to be vaccinated.

“We have a longstanding democratic tradition in Canada that we get time off work to vote, and that’s very important. … I think it’s actually more important that employers across the entire spectrum, public and private, allow their employees time off to go and get their vaccine when their turn comes up because getting everybody vaccinated is the only way that we’re going to get this pandemic licked,” Colby said.

“We’re off to a fantastic start and we want to keep going as best we can. When people get scheduled, I would plead with all the employers across Chatham-Kent, let your employees go when they get an appointment. It’s better for your firm, it’s better for them, it’s better for you, it’s better for all of us.”