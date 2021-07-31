The Municipality of Chatham-Kent has created and is distributing a new map/brochure for businesses to hand out to help promote things to see and do across the community.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The initial print run of the Chatham-Kent Insider features about 300 businesses and attractions.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Chatham-Kent Insider map designed to increase tourism and shopping local Back to video

“This is a map different from any other out there,” said Mayor Darrin Canniff.

He noted the map includes the tourist attractions in Chatham-Kent as well as a wide range of businesses such as restaurants, gift shops, women’s clothing stores and ice cream shops

“Anything that a tourist would want to see is included in this map,” Canniff said.

The map is also for local residents to help make them aware of the wide variety of businesses and attractions in the community to promote buying local, the mayor said.

“I guarantee anybody in Chatham-Kent who picks this map up will find new places they were not aware of,” he said.

The maps have been dropped off to most of the 300 businesses and sites included in it with more to be distributed.

Kim Palin, owner of The Garage Restaurant & Bar in Merlin, received some maps on Friday.

“I just think it’s great so that people can go around and visit all kinds of different areas in Chatham-Kent,” she said, adding there is a great selection of restaurants to choose from across the municipality.

Palin said her business attracts a nice customer base from around the region, including from Windsor, Belle River and Comber.

She noted a Sarnia couple made a return visit recently to celebrate the wife’s 85th birthday.

“It was a really nice.”

Canniff said this is a pilot project with a limited print run to get the community’s feedback.

“We knew it wouldn’t be perfect, we knew that we were going to be doing a reprint to include businesses we may have missed,” he said.

Canniff said the aim is not only to get tourists to make more stops at attractions and businesses, but to also return to see other locations that may interest them, but they didn’t get to on their first visit.

eshreve@postmedia.com