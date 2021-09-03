Chatham-Kent hospital employees can be fired if not vaccinated
Chatham-Kent Health Alliance employees could be put on unpaid leave or fired if they refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Chatham-Kent, Windsor-Essex and Sarnia-Lambton hospitals announced a joint policy Friday mandating vaccination for all employees, contractors, students, volunteers and credentialed staff, including doctors and midwives.
“It is my hope that we will not lose staff as a result of this policy. … While absolutely it is a concern that some individuals may decide that this is not where they want to continue to work, the greater concern for me is the health and well-being of those individuals and then the health and well-being of the patients who are in our facilities,” Chatham-Kent Health Alliance president and CEO Lori Marshall said on a conference call with media.
The joint policy statement was also released by Bluewater Health, Erie Shores HealthCare, Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare and Windsor Regional Hospital.
No start date has been set. Details are still being finalized, Marshall said.
Bluewater Health in Sarnia said its new policy will take effect Oct. 31.
COVID-19 cases are “increasing rapidly” in Chatham-Kent and across Ontario, and unvaccinated people are the hardest hit, Marshall said. On Friday, Chatham-Kent had 77 active cases and six people in hospital.
“We believe, as a health-care organization, (the health alliance) must do everything we possibly can to create a safe place for people to receive their care, to work and to practise in,” she said. “Certainly we continue to believe that vaccination is our best defence against a very persistent virus and the best effort to lessen the impact of the fourth wave that’s upon us.”
The health alliance’s latest policy will eventually replace another new policy set to take effect Tuesday that requires employees, staff, contractors, students and volunteers to be vaccinated or undergo regular testing. Anyone not vaccinated must take an educational program.
New hires must also be vaccinated.
Eighty-seven per cent of health alliance staff have declared their vaccination status. Of those, 86 per cent are fully vaccinated and “a small number, under 50 employees” are partially vaccinated with one dose, Marshall said.
Eighty-three per cent of doctors have also declared their status. Of those, 97 per cent are fully vaccinated.
“Our goal is to get to 100 per cent,” Marshall said. “In order to do that, that is why we have made the move that we have today in collaboration with our other hospital partners around the region.”
The new policy won’t apply to people with an exemption under the Ontario Human Rights Code or for a medical reason. It also won’t apply to patients and visitors.
With other hospitals across Ontario creating similar policies and the province introducing a vaccine passport, Marshall expects more people will be motivated to get vaccinated.
“I do believe this is the right thing to do to protect all of us,” she said about the new policy. “Our patients and our families deserve the best protection that we can provide and I believe our community is going to take comfort in knowing that their care team has been vaccinated. I also believe that colleagues of individuals working at (the health alliance) will take the same comfort in knowing that.”
Chatham-Kent Health Alliance has 1,335 employees.