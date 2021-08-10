Chatham-Kent home sales continue to break records
A record number of Chatham-Kent homes were sold in July while the average sale price continued to rise.
The Chatham-Kent Association of Realtors reported 170 homes sold last month through its multiple listing service. That’s the most ever in July and a 13.3 per cent increase from July 2020.
Home sales were 24.5 per cent above the five-year average and 32.7 per cent above the 10-year average for July.
A record 1,069 homes were sold in the first seven months of 2021 for a 49.9 per cent increase from the same period in 2020.
“Home sales are still going strong. Where other markets in the province are moderating and back down to more average levels, we’re seeing new records for sales activity,” Chatham-Kent Association of Realtors president Laura Tourangeau said in a statement. “The good news is that new listings are matching the strength in demand, providing a much-needed influx of supply to a very tight market.”
The average sale price in July was $409,161, up by 25.9 per cent from July 2020.
The year-to-date average price was $401,886, a 35.5 per cent increase from the first seven months of 2020.
Home sales in July totalled $69.6 million, up 42.7 per cent from July 2020 while also setting a new record for the month.
The number of new listings rose by 54.6 per cent compared to July 2020. The 218 new residential listings in July were the most added for the month in more than five years.
“Overall inventories have stopped falling but remain at rock-bottom levels, and price growth is firmly anchored in double-digit territory,” Tourangeau said. “Barring any sudden decline in appetite for homes or a gradual moderation in demand, we expect these trends to persist into the near future.”
New listings were 20 per cent above the five-year average and 10.1 per cent above the 10-year average for the month of July.
There were 147 active residential listings at the end of July, nine more than at the end of July 2020 for a 6.5 per cent gain.
Active listings for July were 35.2 per cent below the five-year average and 66 per cent below the 10-year average.
Months of inventory numbered 0.9 at the end of July, the same as at the end of July 2020 and below the long-run average of 3.7 months for this time of year. Months of inventory is the number of months it would take to sell current inventories at the current rate of sales activity.