More walk-in clinics have been scheduled as Chatham-Kent health officials keep trying to get more doses of COVID-19 vaccine into arms.

More walk-in clinics have been scheduled as Chatham-Kent health officials keep trying to get more doses of COVID-19 vaccine into arms.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

No new cases of COVID-19 and no resolved cases were reported Tuesday by the Chatham-Kent public health unit. Five cases were active.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Chatham-Kent health officials continue vaccination push Back to video

The Chatham-Kent Family Health Team will host a community vaccination clinic Thursday at its Ridgetown site at Howard Mutual Medical Centre at 20129 Erie St. S. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walk-in patients will be accepted based on vaccine supply, but people are encouraged to make an appointment by calling 519-354-0070 ext. 614.

The Moderna vaccine will be given to adults 18 and older. They can receive a second dose 28 days after a first dose of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech or 56 days after a first dose of AstraZeneca.

The Pfizer vaccine will be given to 12- to 17-year-olds. They can receive a second dose 28 days after their first.

“Getting vaccinated at a local community pop-up clinic is easy. From the time you walk in to the time you walk out is typically less than 30 minutes,” primary care vaccination lead Dr. Vishal Chawla said in a statement.

The mass vaccination site at Chatham’s Bradley Convention Centre has added more walk-in dates for people 12 and older to receive their first doses. Clinics will be held Wednesday and Thursday as well as Monday, July 26, to Friday, July 30. Each runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Appointments are required for second doses. Go to getyourshotck.ca or call 519-351-1010.

A walk-in clinic for first and second doses with the Pfizer vaccine will be held Friday at Chatham’s Kingston Park from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for 12- to 17-year-olds and their eligible family members.

A walk-in clinic will also be held Saturday at the Bradley Centre for 12- to 17-year-olds from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Seventy-six per cent of Chatham-Kent residents 18 and older have received at least one dose and 61 per cent have received two.

Seventy-four per cent of Chatham-Kent residents 12 and older have received at least one dose and 58 per cent have received two.

As of Tuesday morning, 120,821 doses have been administered in Chatham-Kent, with 69,019 residents receiving at least one dose and 54,138 receiving two.