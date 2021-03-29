Chatham-Kent Health Alliance surgeries dropped by 2,000 in past year

Article content

The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance hospital group is recruiting anesthetists and surgical nurses to make up for the surgical backlog experienced in the past year.

Lori Marshall, the hospital group’s president and CEO, said the fiscal year, which ends Wednesday, had about 2,000 fewer surgeries than the previous year, so a “surgical renewal program” is needed.

“It really is a proxy in terms of what the potential is there for backlog,” she said of the numbers during a media conference call Monday. “On the go forward, we will be measuring it through wait times to see how our wait times are measuring up against our previous wait times and our targets for improvement.”

Marshall said the new hires will help the health alliance respond to a potential increase in services to address the backlog.

Surgeries were held up in 2020 and 2021 initially by the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by down time to implement a new health information system in the fall. Later, staff from the operating room were deployed to the intensive care unit.