Chatham-Kent Health Alliance postpones non-emergency surgeries

Chatham-Kent’s hospital group has postponed non-emergency and non-urgent surgeries and procedures as instructed by the provincial government.

As a result, some surgeries were cancelled this week.

The cancellations will likely continue for weeks until there’s a decline in patients needing general and critical care across the province, said a Chatham-Kent Health Alliance news release Friday.

The Chatham-Kent hospital group will continue to provide emergency and urgent services, as well as the programs and services to support those procedures, such as diagnostics and endoscopy.

Surgeons will be relied upon to decide which cases can proceed. Patients will be told in advance if their scheduled appointments are affected.

The provincial directive is based on the rising number of COVID-19 cases across Ontario and the acute and critical care pressures faced by hospitals.

This temporary measure will create extra capacity at the Chatham hospital to respond to urgent critical care needs that other hospitals in the region and province are experiencing, the release said.

“Beds at (the health alliance) are a provincial asset and the hospital must take a regional approach to help save lives across the province,” the release said. “This includes accepting additional patient transfers from other regions to (the health alliance) if needed.”

Patients should not call the hospital about their procedures. They’ll hear from their surgeon or the health alliance if a change is required.