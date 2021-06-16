Chatham-Kent Health Alliance opens outdoor visiting area

Chatham-Kent Health Alliance now allows patients go outside for short periods if they receive permission.

The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance is also offering outdoor visiting for its long-stay patients on the rehabilitation and complex continuing care units.

“As Ontario moves to step one of the provincial reopening plan, (the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance) is comfortable to move forward in easing some visitor restrictions for its patients and families,” a news release said Wednesday.

The outdoor visiting space is on the patio area outside of the south entrance next to the emergency department and streetscape. It’s been renamed the Riverside Courtyard.

Visiting must be scheduled in advance and will be co-ordinated by the patient and family communication liaisons.

The care team will decide if the patient can be safely taken outside by a care partner. Patients who can participate will be accompanied to and from the courtyard by their care partner and can have up to two more visitors outdoors at that time.

Patients and their care partners will use the south entrance. No other visitors can enter the building.

Visitors and patients must follow public-health measures, wear masks, be physically distanced, and not eat or drink.

The health alliance said in a news release it will monitor the success of this initiative and look to expand it as appropriate.

Outdoor visiting will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in 45-minute sessions. Contact the patient and family communication liaisons at 519-352-6400 ext. 6917 or pfcl@ckha.on.ca to schedule an outdoor visit.