Chatham-Kent Health Alliance announces new chief nursing executive

Article content A health-care professional from Barrie is set to become the next chief nursing executive and vice-president of transformation at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance. Meredith Whitehead, who has worked as the chief nursing information officer with Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, will move into the role Aug. 16. She is replacing Lisa Northcott, who is retiring this year. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Chatham-Kent Health Alliance announces new chief nursing executive Back to video Whitehead has been a registered nurse for more than 15 years, including a decade in leadership roles in professional practice, operations and informatics. With her role at the health centre in Barrie, she led a clinical systems strategy for four hospital partners, a news release said. “I can’t tell you how delighted I am to be joining the community and to be working and leading collaboratively at (Chatham-Kent Health Alliance),” she said in the release. “I am excited to bring my experience to the organization and equally delighted to build new and excellent relationships.

Article content “I value the importance of collaborating with every level of the team at (the health alliance), including both internal and external community partners.” The role of vice-president of transformation is new to the hospital organization. Whitehead graduated from the Nipissing University and Canadore College collaborative program in North Bay in 2006. She completed her bachelor’s degree in nursing and then her master’s degree in nursing from York University in 2010. Whitehead also sits on the board of the Nursing Leadership Network of Ontario and is a former executive board member for the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario. The release said her international certifications in change and project management will be “invaluable” to the delivery of health care at the health alliance. Whitehead was chosen after an “extensive” national search, the release said. “Her achievements demonstrate a commitment to patient-centred care, advancing evidence-informed practice and building relationships,” health alliance president and CEO Lori Marshall said in the release. “I know her skills and knowledge will be a great asset to (the hospital group) as we embark on our next steps as an organization.” Marshall also thanked Northcott for her work with the hospital organization. “She has provided exceptional leadership to us over the years and will be dearly missed,” Marshall said. “We extend our gratitude to Ms. Northcott for her remarkable 34 years of service to (the health alliance) and the community.”

