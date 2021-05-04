Chatham-Kent has fewest active COVID-19 cases in eight weeks

Chatham-Kent was down Tuesday to 34 active cases of COVID-19, its lowest total in eight weeks.

Daily News staff
May 04, 2021  •  6 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
This handout illustration image obtained Feb. 27 courtesy of the National Institutes of Health taken with a scanning electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab, SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, is the virus that causes COVID-19. HANDOUT / NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH/AF
This handout illustration image obtained Feb. 27 courtesy of the National Institutes of Health taken with a scanning electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab, SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, is the virus that causes COVID-19. HANDOUT / NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH/AF

Chatham-Kent was down Tuesday to 34 active cases of COVID-19, its lowest total in eight weeks.

Two new cases were reported by the Chatham-Kent public health unit while seven cases were resolved.

The region’s cumulative total of 1,787 cases included 1,740 that have been resolved.

Three Chatham-Kent residents were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Walpole Island First Nation was up to nine active cases.

No new deaths or outbreaks were reported in Chatham-Kent.

One workplace outbreak was resolved. The lone remaining active outbreak in Chatham-Kent was also at an unidentified workplace.

There have been 177 Chatham-Kent residents with COVID-19 who had a variant of concern or a related mutation.

Nineteen of the 34 active cases were linked to close contact with other cases, six had information pending, five were tied to a workplace outbreak, three had an unknown cause and one was travel-related.

There have been 35,298 doses of vaccine administered through the Chatham-Kent public health unit, with 33,748 people receiving at least one dose.

More to come.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Chatham

This Week in Flyers