Chatham-Kent council seeks feedback on woodlot bylaw

Chatham-Kent council is ready to hear from the public about woodlot preservation.

Council enacted a temporary woodlot removal bylaw April 26 to prevent clear-cutting for 120 days.

On Monday, staff provided councillors with details on the online platform to be used to gather feedback. A virtual town hall meeting will also be held Tuesday, June 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Council has been clear in its desire to have administration develop and propose options for managing woodlots based on a full community engagement process,” general manager of community development Bruce McAllister said in a statement.

“Given the importance of the subject to council and the community, we wanted to make every effort to bring awareness to this engagement and the possibility for the community to provide input.”

The online platform can be accessed until July 9 through the “Consultation on council’s woodlot motion” project page at www.letstalkchatham-kent.ca.

Residents are guided through a series of questions and asked for their thoughts on options to manage woodlots through potential education programs, incentives and regulations.

Details about the June 29 town hall are also on the project page.

Newspaper and radio ads, social media and direct mailouts to woodlot owners will be used to raise community awareness.