Chatham-Kent close to COVID-19 vaccination milestone

Chatham-Kent is nearing 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered.

As of Monday morning, 93,668 doses had been given, including approximately 10,000 in the past week.

Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health, continues to urge the vaccine hesitant to book an appointment.

“Please look at the science. These vaccines are so thoroughly tested and evaluated, and that evaluation is going on all the time,” he said.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is no longer used for first doses in Ontario because of a rare blood-clotting side effect, but that happens so infrequently there’s no reason to fear it, Colby said.

“That’s the kind of risk level that people accept all the time in their day-to-day activities,” he said. “Getting into a car and driving – there’s a tiny chance you might get into an accident and there’s a tinier chance that it might be very serious, but we accept that level of risk to go on with our daily lives. That’s really the message.