Chatham-Kent Beach Bus starts rolling for season on Saturday

Chatham-Kent’s Beach Bus will be back on the road for another summer season beginning Saturday.

With Ontario moving to step one of its Roadmap to Reopen on Friday, the Beach Bus will carry out the remainder of its 2021 summer schedule, subject to further restrictions, a municipal media release stated.

Route S1 will operate every Saturday through the Labour Day weekend. It will also operate on Canada Day, July 1, and the Saturday, Sunday and Monday of the Civic and Labour Day long weekends – July 31 to Aug. 2 and Sept. 4 to Sept. 6.

Each operating day will see four round-trip departure times from Chatham to Mitchell’s Bay, stopping in Pain Court and Grande Pointe, and four round-trip departure times from Chatham to Erieau, stopping in Charing Cross and Blenheim.

Visit www.rideck.ca for schedule and fare information.

COVID-19 rules remain in place on all transit routes, stated the release. Masks or face coverings are mandatory. People are also asked to maintain physical distancing whenever possible including at bus stops.